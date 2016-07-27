TOKYO, July 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 2.5 percent on Wednesday afternoon after Fuji TV reported that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will announce an economic stimulus package worth 27 trillion yen ($255.10 billion).

The Nikkei jumped as high as 2.7 percent to 16,821.43 in early afternoon trade. If it rises above 16,938.96 hit last Thursday, it will be the highest in eight weeks.

The television network reported during the Tokyo market's lunch time break that Abe is likely to make the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,323.16 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.3 percent to 11,907.61. ($1 = 105.8400 yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sam Holmes)