* Japan automaker shares underperform U.S. peers
* Car makers seen taking brunt of potential trade frictions
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with
U.S.
By Marika Tsuji
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japanese carmaker shares have
underperformed their peers in the United States so far this year
as investors fret over U.S. President Donald Trump's
protectionist stance, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe later in the day.
With Trump branding Japan's auto trade as "unfair" and
accusing Tokyo of using monetary policy to devalue its currency
to boost exports, Japanese car makers are seen as likely to take
the brunt of any flare-up in trade friction between the two
countries.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's transport equipment makers index
, which largely consists of car makers, has fallen 2.3
percent so far this year, with Mazda Motor Corp falling
16.9 percent and Toyota Motor Corp 6.3 percent.
That compared with gains of 1.4 percent in the Nikkei
average share price index.
"It is hard to buy the sector with mid/long-term
uncertainties," said Ryoma Sugihara, director of equity sales at
Societe Generale Securities.
Japanese automaker shares fared worse than their U.S.
competitors even as Trump bashed U.S. car makers for having
production operations in Mexico.
The hit stems from fear that Trump's "America First"
policies might put Japanese firms in difficult positions.
"There are expectations that U.S. auto shares would perform
better than their overseas counterparts, as Trump is putting
pressure on Japanese and European automakers," an analyst at a
Japanese securities firm said.
General Motors Co has risen 0.7 percent, while Ford
Motor Co has gained 2.1 percent. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
NV has soared 18.5 percent.
Trade experts note, however, that World Trade Organization
(WTO) rules should give Japan some protection, unlike in the
1980s when Japan agreed to voluntarily curb car exports to the
United States.
"Given the rules and procedures by the WTO, it would be
difficult to impose measures similar to those taken during the
1980s, as long as the U.S. remains a WTO member," said Hiroshi
Mukunoki, professor of economics at Gakushuin University in
Tokyo.
After a trade war in the 1980-90s, Japanese car makers
expanded U.S. production and their U.S.-bound exports declined
to 1.73 million vehicles in 2016 from 3.13 million in 1985.
Still, last year Japan earned $39.3 billion through car
exports, which accounts for a large part of its $68.9 billion
trade surplus with the United States. In contrast, U.S. car
exports to Japan amounted to only $0.5 billion.
Trump's meeting with Abe comes just a few days after U.S.
data showed Japan became the second-largest contributor to the
U.S. trade deficit after China, with automobiles accounting for
a bulk of it.
"This data came at a really bad time. Trump may demand
measures to help slash the (U.S.) trade deficit," said Nobuyuki
Fujimoto, senior market analyst at SBI Securities.
(Reporting by Marika Tsuji; Writing by Hideyuki Sano)