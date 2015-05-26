TOKYO May 26 U.S. buyout funds Bain Capital and
Cerberus Capital Management sold big stakes in two Japanese
companies as the stock market surges - taking profits and
avoiding an expected bout of volatility if the U.S. Federal
Reserve raises rate later in the year, investors said.
The buyout specialists' sales came as the market
capitalization of shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's
main board hit a record high last week, surpassing the previous
peak hit in December 1989, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe deployed
pro-growth economic policies to boost investor sentiment.
U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital is selling down its 70 percent
stake in Japanese restaurant chain Skylark Co to less
than half.
Skylark shares closed at 1,685 yen on Tuesday, 40 percent
above the 1,200 yen at which Bain sold the stock in an initial
public offering last year.
U.S. fund Cerberus last week launched the sale of up to $878
million worth of its shares in rail operator Seibu Holdings
"Recent sell downs of shares held by those buyout funds is a
reflection of the surge in Japan's stock market," said Soichi
Takata, head of private equity at Tokio Marine Asset Management
Co. "But buyout firms are also probably mindful of the possible
increase in market volatility later this year when U.S. interest
rates begin to rise."
Marunouchi Capital, a smaller buyout operator, sold its
entire stake in Japanese toymaker Tomy Co on Monday.
The expected U.S. rate increase may not directly affect the
Japanese stocks, but it could cut liquidity and add to market
volatility - potentially discouraging investors from buying
large blocks of shares, Takata said.
Shares in Seibu, which also runs hotels and develops
properties, have more than doubled since they were sold to
investors in an initial public offering in April last year.
"It makes sense that Cerberus wants to pick the fruit when
it's ripe. To Cerberus, it was a successful deal," said Norihiro
Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
"These private equity funds' moves are coming at the right
time - when the market is surging," he added.
While there are not many public company shares held by
private equity firms in Japan, U.S. buyout fund Carlyle Group
owns almost all the shares in ball bearing maker Tsubaki
Nakashima Co and the buyout fund could list the shares in the
near future after failing in 2012, calling off an initial public
offering of the company citing market conditions.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)