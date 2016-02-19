Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
TOKYO Japanese stocks fell on Friday in thin trade as a stronger yen and retreating oil prices sapped risk appetite.
The Nikkei share average ended 1.4 percent lower at 15,967.17, but was still up 6.8 percent for the week after suffering a sizable 11.1 percent decline the previous week.
The broader Topix declined 1.5 percent to 1,291.82, with only 2.29 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since late January. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1.4 percent to 11,688.54.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.