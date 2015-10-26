TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh two-month high on Monday after China's rate cut lifted risk appetites, while bellwethers Hitachi Ltd and Panasonic Corp surged on stronger profit expectations.

The Nikkei ended 0.7 percent higher to 18,947.12, the highest closing level since Aug. 28.

The broader Topix also gained 0.7 percent, to 1,558.99, and so did the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, which ended at 13,979.88. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)