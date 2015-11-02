TOKYO Nov 2 Japanese stocks slipped on Monday
after twin manufacturing surveys showed that China's economy
remains shaky despite a raft of stimulus measures which hit
businesses exposed to the Asian giant.
The Nikkei share average tumbled 2.1 percent to
18,683.24.
Japan's iron and steel sector, which has
significant exposure to China, tumbled 4.4 percent.
The sector was weighed down heavily by Kobe Steel Ltd
, which shed 6.5 percent after announcing on Friday that
it would cut its production estimates amid falling export prices
and slower-than-expected domestic demand. Rivals JFE Holdings
and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal made similar
announcements on Thursday and extended their losses, plunging
5.6 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.
Trading was also influenced by corporate earnings related
news and by profit taking after last week's gains. Nitto Denko
Corp gained 5.4 percent after announcing strong
April-September earnings and a mid-year dividend.
The broader Topix shed 2 percent to close at
1,526.97 with all of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 2.1 percent to 13,702.71.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)