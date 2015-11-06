TOKYO Nov 6 Japanese stocks rose on Friday for a third day as a weaker yen helped sentiment, while investors carefully awaited the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the day.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.8 percent higher at 19,265.60. For the week, the index gained 1.0 percent, rising for the third straight week.

The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,563.59 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.6 percent to 14,061.81. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)