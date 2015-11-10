TOKYO Nov 10 Japan's Nikkei edged up to a 2-1/2-month high on Tuesday in a choppy session after futures were bought in late trade, spurred by positive risk sentiment after last week's solid U.S. jobs data kept the dollar well bid against the yen.

Index-heavy Fast Retailing Co contributed a hefty 34 points to the Nikkei.

The Nikkei share average erased its earlier losses and ended 0.2 percent higher, or up 28.52 points, to 19,671.26, the highest closing level since Aug. 20.

However, the broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,589.48 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 14,311.82. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)