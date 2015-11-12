TOKYO Nov 12 Japanese stocks were marginally higher in choppy trade on Thursday and extended gains into a seventh day, as buying in stocks with strong earnings offset sharp drops in machinery shares which tumbled on weak machinery orders data.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.03 percent higher, or 6.38 points, at 19,697.77, rising for seven straight days.

The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,593.57 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.1 percent at 14,356.24. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)