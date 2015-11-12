India's ICICI Bank Q4 net profit jumps but lags estimates
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
TOKYO Nov 12 Japanese stocks were marginally higher in choppy trade on Thursday and extended gains into a seventh day, as buying in stocks with strong earnings offset sharp drops in machinery shares which tumbled on weak machinery orders data.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.03 percent higher, or 6.38 points, at 19,697.77, rising for seven straight days.
The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,593.57 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.1 percent at 14,356.24. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago