TOKYO Nov 24 Japanese stocks posted a modest rise in choppy trade on Tuesday to mark a fifth consecutive day of gains as investors waited for fresh trading cues.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.2 percent higher at 19,924.89.

Market participants said trade would remain tepid throughout the week, with U.S. markets subdued ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

They noted the market was waiting for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet to approve the outline of next year's budget on Dec. 1. A supplementary budget for the current fiscal year is also planned.

The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,605.94 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.2 percent to 14,482.06. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)