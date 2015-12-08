US STOCKS-Tech propels Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
TOKYO Dec 8 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday after sharp declines in oil and other commodity shares offset news that the economy had dodged a recession in the third quarter.
The Nikkei share average shed 1 percent to end the day at 19,492.60 points.
The broader Topix fell 1 percent to 1,568.73, with all but two of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1 percent to 14,123.39. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.27 pct; Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)