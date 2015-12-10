TOKYO Dec 10 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a five-week closing low on Thursday as a sudden surge in the yen hit shares of exporters such as Fanuc and Honda Motor, though trading volume was low.

The Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 19,046.55, its lowest close since Nov 4, while the broader Topix shed 1.0 percent to 1,540.35, also a five-week low. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 1.0 percent.

The turnover at the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 2.19 trillion yen, about 14 percent below its average over the past year.

The yen posted its biggest gains in more than three months on Wednesday, hitting a one-month high of 121.075 to the dollar . It last stood at 121.66 on Thursday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)