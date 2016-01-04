TOKYO Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled to a 2-1/2 month low on Monday after weak China factory
activity surveys and year-end losses on Wall Street discouraged
investors on the first trading day of 2016.
The benchmark Nikkei average fell 3.1 percent to
18,450.98 for its biggest single-day slide since Sept. 29.
The Topix subindex for oil and coal shares added
0.8 percent to buck the day's weakness as oil prices surged amid
tensions between top crude producers Saudi Arabia and Iran.
The broader Topix shed 2.4 percent to end the day at
1,509.67 with all but two of its 33 subindexes in negative
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 2.5 percent to
13,597.24.
