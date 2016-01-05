TOKYO Jan 5 Japanese stocks fell for a second day in choppy trade to a fresh 2-1/2-month low on Tuesday after Chinese stocks returned to negative territory, capping investors' risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent lower at 18,374.00, the lowest closing level since Oct. 20. Earlier in trade, the index had flirted with positive territory.

The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,504.71 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent to 13,547.19. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)