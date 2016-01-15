TOKYO Jan 15 Japanese stocks fell on Friday in choppy trade, giving up early gains after oil prices fell and the Bank of Japan's chief said he has no immediate plan to further ease monetary policy.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.5 percent to 17,147.11. For the week, the benchmark index dropped 3.1 percent.

The broader Topix declined 0.3 percent for the day to 1,402.45 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to 12,625.86. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)