US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as reform hopes fade with Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.78 pct, S&P 1.82 pct, Nasdaq 2.57 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday for the first time in four days as investors bought recently battered stocks, and as China's fourth-quarter growth data met expectations.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.6 percent to 17,048.37 points, snapping a three-day losing streak.
China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, Tuesday's gross domestic product (GDP) data showed, the slowest growth since 2009. But there were no hints of a hard landing as some investors have feared.
The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,390.41 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to 12,524.07. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, May 17 The S&P 500 on Wednesday suffered its biggest one-day fall since September as hopes for tax cuts and other pro-business policies faded after reports that President Donald Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation.