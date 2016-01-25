TOKYO Jan 25 Japanese stocks rose on Monday
after a sharp rebound in crude oil prices helped global market
sentiment, but traders cautioned that the gains could be a
temporary, technical bounce rather the start of a sustainable
recovery.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.9 percent to
17,110.91 points, its highest close in a week.
"On a technical basis, it could go either way right now,"
said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital
Advisors.
"With recent levels of support breached, there is definitely
real downside risk but it's also possible that investors will
see a buying opportunity in Japan given the current global
context."
The Topix subindex for food shares added 4.3
percent to lead the day's gains as risk-averse investors chose
stocks with strong domestic exposure.
Toshiba Corp shares tumbled 5.7 percent and touched
a near 7-year low after the Mainichi daily newspaper reported it
may post impairment costs worth around 160 billion yen ($1.35
billion) for the year ending in March.
The Mainichi report said the impairment costs were related
to Toshiba's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse, but did not
cite sources.
The broader Topix rose 1.3 percent to end the day at
1,392.63 with each of its 33 sub-indexes in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 1.4 percent to
12,562.52.
($1 = 118.6500 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)