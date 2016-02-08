BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs of 500 mln rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 500 million plus green shoe option of INR 500 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUEu5N) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday in choppy trade, snapping a four-day losing streak as a weak yen offset concerns about weak Japanese companies' earnings and slumping U.S. stocks.
The Nikkei ended 1.1 percent higher at 17,004.30 after falling as low as 16,552.30 in morning trade, the lowest since Jan. 22.
The market turned positive after the dollar rose above 117 yen.
The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,380.41 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to 12,458.11. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% ---------------------------------