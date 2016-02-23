TOKYO Feb 23 Japanese shares fell on Tuesday in choppy trade, giving up earlier gains as oil prices reversed course, while a stronger yen kept investors on edge and pressured global cyclical shares.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent lower at 16,052.05.

The broader Topix declined 0.7 percent to 1,291.17 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.7 percent to 11,693.78. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)