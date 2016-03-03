By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, March 3
TOKYO, March 3 Japanese stocks rose to 3-1/2
week highs on Thursday as risk appetite improved following the
release of upbeat data on U.S. jobs and a rally in oil and other
commodities, which burnished sentiment globally.
The Nikkei share average climbed 1.3 percent to
16,960.16 for its highest close since February 8.
The Topix subindex for marine transportation
soared 6.3 percent as Japan's shipping companies' shares climbed
higher on the strength of improved global demand and rising
prices on the Baltic Dry Index.
Japan's banking sector added 6.2 percent after
taking a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street. Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group Inc soared 8.6 percent while
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc jumped 7.9 percent.
The broader Topix rose 1.4 percent to end the day at
1,369.05 with all but seven of its 33 subindexes in positive
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.3 percent to
12,415.74.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)