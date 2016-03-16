TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks fell on
Wednesday as investors reduced their holdings ahead of the
outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, while
Sharp Corp tumbled after news that its takeover deal with
Foxconn may not be signed this week.
Bank stocks languished after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said it was theoretically possible for the central bank
to cut interest rates to around minus 0.5 percent, driving the
banking sector to the biggest drop on the board.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.8 percent to
16,974.45.
The broader Topix slipped 0.8 percent to 1,360.50
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.9 percent to
12,291.97.
Sharp plunged 12 percent and was the biggest loser
on the board after two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters that Foxconn was seeking guidance from the loss-making
electronics maker on its latest quarterly performance and a
signing of the deal may not happen this week.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)