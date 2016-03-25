BRIEF-India's PI Industries March-qtr profit rises
* Profit in march quarter last year was 60.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.14 billion rupees
TOKYO, March 25 Japanese stocks rose on Friday as a weaker yen raised sentiment, while investors bought stocks with high dividend yields such as life insurers before companies go ex-dividend next week.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.7 percent to 17,002.75. It gained 1.7 percent for the week.
The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,366.05 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 1.0 percent to 12,338.78. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* March quarter net profit 88.1 million rupees versus net loss of 1.32 billion rupees year ago