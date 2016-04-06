(Refiles to fix word in 5th paragraph)
By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's benchmark Nikkei index
ended slightly lower on Wednesday, marking its longest losing
streak since the start of "Abenomics", as the yen hovered near a
17-month high.
More than three years after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
launched a three-pronged stimulus and reform plan to revive the
stagnant, deflationary economy, the country remains stuck in low
gear.
Recent weak economic data have raised fears the economy may
have slipped into its fourth recession in five years, with a
resurgent yen adding to pressure on exporters.
"The market is now posing big questions about Abenomics,"
said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at Credit
Suisse.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.1 percent to
15,715.36 points, its seventh consecutive losing session.
Shares of Inpex Corp ended 0.7 percent lower after
Japan's biggest oil and gas developer halved its full-year net
profit estimate late on Tuesday due to the ongoing oil rout.
Several electric utility stocks bucked the risk-off mood
after a court rejected an appeal that would have led to the
shutdown of Kyushu Electric Power Co's Sendai nuclear reactors,
Japan's only operating units as it struggles to restore atomic
power five years after the Fukushima crisis.
Kyushu Electric Power Co shares soared 7.2 percent
while Hokkaido Electric Power Co ended 6.8 percent
higher and Shikoku Electric Power Co gained 3.8
percent.
Shares of Kansai Electric Power Co, which last
month filed an objection to a court ruling that closed two of
its reactors due to safety concerns, climbed 3.5 percent.
The broader Topix slipped 0.1 percent to end the day
at 1,267.75, with all but 12 of its 33 subindexes in negative
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged down 0.1 percent
to 11,431.76.
