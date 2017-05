TOKYO, April 7 Japanese stocks edged up on Thursday in choppy trade, snapping a seven-day losing streak as buying in defensive stocks offset weakness in exporters which lost ground on the yen's strength.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.2 percent to 15,749.84.

The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,272.64 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5 percent to 11,484.43. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)