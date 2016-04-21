By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, April 21
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese stocks rose to a 2-1/2
month high on Thursday after the yen resumed a weakening trend
against the U.S. dollar amid a bounce in oil prices and growing
expectations of further easing from the Bank of Japan.
The Nikkei share average climbed 2.7 percent to end
the day at 17,363.62, its highest level since February 3.
"It's nice to see the Nikkei blast up above 17,000 points
but it's hard to imagine that we'll hold this level with so much
global uncertainty and geopolitical risk," said Gavin Parry,
managing director at Parry International Trading.
"It's only a matter of time before we see another exogenous
shock that sends the yen higher due to its status as a
safe-haven currency."
Mitsubishi Motor Corp shares remained untraded on
Thursday as sell orders piled up throughout the session after
the automaker said on Wednesday that it had manipulated test
data to overstate the fuel economy of 625,000 cars sold in
Japan. Mitsubishi Motor's stock ended the day 20.5 percent lower
at a record-low 583 yen.
Fujifilm Holdings Corp ended the day 6.3 percent
higher after the Nikkei business daily reported the imaging
company would project a record group operating profit of around
220 billion yen ($2.0 billion) for the fiscal year ending March
2017.
The broader Topix climbed 2 percent to end the day
at 1,393.68 with each of its 33 subindexes in positive
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.2 percent to
12,620.20.
($1 = 109.7400 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Sam Holmes)