By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO, April 26 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday
as the yen retreated from a three-week low against the U.S.
dollar, pruning the profit outlook for major exporters.
The Nikkei share average slipped 0.5 percent to end
the day at 17,353.28.
Uncertainty over whether the Bank of Japan will deliver on
expectations of further stimulus at its April 27-28 policy
meeting pulled the yen back from a three-week low and dimmed the
profit outlook for Japanese exporters.
Home appliance and electronics exporter Panasonic Corp
ended the day 1.4 percent lower while auto exporters
Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
declined 0.7 percent and 1 percent, respectively.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp plunged 9.6 percent after
the Nikkei business daily reported the automaker used fuel
economy testing methods which were not compliant with Japanese
regulations since the 1990s. Citing unnamed sources, the Nikkei
said the testing methods may have been used on dozens of
models.
The automaker's stock has lost nearly half its value since
it closed at 864 yen on April 19, the day before it announced it
had overstated the fuel economy of four domestic models and used
testing methods which were not compliant with domestic
regulations going back at least to 2002.
Japan Steel Works Ltd bucked the day's weakness,
soaring 12.7 percent after raising its profit outlook for the
year through March 2016.
The broader Topix slid 0.7 percent to 1,391.69 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.7 percent to
12,615.04.
