TOKYO May 6 Japanese stocks fell on Friday as
caution prevailed ahead of a U.S. jobs report, while investors
also worried about the impact of a strong yen on corporate
profits.
The Nikkei share average declined 0.3 percent to
16,106.72 in its first day of trade following a three-day
closure for national holidays. Japan's benchmark index ended the
short trading week about 3.4 percent lower.
During the holiday closure, the yen climbed to a fresh
18-month high against the U.S. dollar, hurting the outlook for
exporters and a broad swath of other shares that benefit from a
weaker yen.
On Friday, disappointing corporate earnings weighed on
Japanese indexes.
Sharp Corp ended 8.5 percent lower after the Nikkei
business daily reported it likely posted a net loss of around
300 billion yen ($2.80 billion) for the year through March 2016.
Olympus Corp slid 4.6 percent after the precision
instruments company announced a weak profit outlook.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp bucked the weakness,
climbing 5.2 percent on strong April sales in North America and
analyst comments that the automaker has the cash to pay
compensation associated with its rigging of fuel-economy tests
for some vehicles it sold in Japan.
The broader Topix edged down 0.1 percent to 1,298.32
and ended the shortened trading week about 3.1 percent lower.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.1 percent to
11,737.36.
($1 = 107.1800 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Richard Borsuk)