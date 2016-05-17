TOKYO May 17 Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday
after investor appetites were increased by a strong performance
on Wall Street, higher oil prices and a weaker yen.
The Nikkei share average climbed 1.1 percent to end
the day at 16,652.80.
The U.S. dollar strengthened and ended the Tokyo trading day
above 109 yen, boosting the profit outlook for Japan's
exporters. Home appliance and electronics exporter Panasonic
Corp ended the day 1.7 percent higher.
Japan-based suppliers of parts for Apple Inc's
iPhone were higher after the tech giant's stock soared on an
investment from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
Japan Display Inc shares ended the day 2.5 percent
higher while Minebea Co rose 2.6 percent.
Cosmetics maker Shiseido Co gained 2.1 percent
after Daiwa Securities raised its rating for the stock to
"outperform" from "neutral".
Sony Financial Holdings bucked the day's strength
and tumbled 4.9 percent after the insurance company reported its
net profit for the year ended March 2016 fell 20 percent from a
year earlier.
The broader Topix rose 1.1 percent to end the day at
1,335.85 with all but one of its 33 subindexes in positive
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 1 percent to
12,086.52.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Richard Borsuk)