(Corrects "fell" to "rose" in describing JPX-Nikkei index
movement)
By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO May 18 Japanese stocks ended the day flat
on Wednesday after the yen see-sawed against the U.S. dollar,
rising and falling in strength as investors digested Japan's
stronger-than-expected GDP data and U.S. inflation.
The Nikkei share average edged down 0.05 percent to
16,644.69.
The yen gained on the dollar early in the morning session
after expectations for further stimulus were hit by data showing
Japan's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the
first quarter, rebounding from the previous quarter's
contraction and beating median market forecasts.
A stronger yen hurt the profit outlook for exporters'
shares. The currency spent much of late morning and afternoon
vacillating between strength and weakness as the market
attempted to digest GDP data that favoured yen strength and
stronger expectations of further Fed easing that would favour
yen weakness.
The broader Topix edged up 0.2 percent to 1,338.38
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to
12,104.18.
The U.S. Labor Department said its consumer price index
increased 0.4 percent last month, the largest gain since
February 2013, after rising 0.1 percent in March. That took the
year-on-year increase in the CPI to 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent
in March.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)