TOKYO May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average ended
little changed on Thursday, moving in and out of positive
territory as general caution offset some gains from Federal
Reserve minutes that boosted the dollar and weakened the yen.
Some investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of Group of
Seven meetings to be held this week in Japan.
The Nikkei ended flat at 16,646.66.
Oil shares' drops weighed after oil prices fell, pulled down
by rising U.S. crude inventories, a stronger dollar and surging
output from Iran to Europe and Asia.
Inpex Corp stumbled 5.9 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co dived 4.6 percent.
The broader Topix edged down 0.1 percent to 1,336.56
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent to
12,086.37.
