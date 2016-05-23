TOKYO May 23 Japanese stocks fell on Monday on
fears that the government will proceed with its plan to raise
the sales tax next April, risking a further blow to the sluggish
economy.
The Nikkei share average slipped 0.5 percent to end
at 16,654.60 points, after dropping more than 1 percent at one
point.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he told U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that Japan will proceed with an
April sales tax hike that market participants have long expected
would be delayed.
The reports added to concerns over Japan's weak consumer
sentiment, while the profit outlook for exporters' shares also
suffered as the yen strengthened against the dollar due in part
to Japan's much larger-than-expected trade surplus in April.
Home appliances and electronics exporter Panasonic Corp
edged down 0.3 percent while auto exporter Toyota Motor
Corp ended the day 1 percent lower.
The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to end at
1,338.68 with all but 10 of its 33 subindexes in negative
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent to
12,090.65.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt. Editing by Kim Coghill)