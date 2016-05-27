TOKYO May 27 Japanese stocks rose in thin trade
on Friday, amid the growing prospect that Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe would delay by several years a sales tax hike scheduled to
go into effect next April.
The Nikkei share average edged up 0.4 percent to
16,834.84 and ended a very light trading week just over half a
percent higher.
Trading remained subdued but the total volume on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's first section did edge up to a one-week high of
1.805 billion shares.
Turnover was its lowest since Dec. 28, 2015 at 1.658
trillion yen.
Abe is considering postponing next year's sales tax increase
by several years, government sources told Reuters, due to
concerns the move could tip the economy back into
deflation.
Market participants said the benchmark index was lifted
slightly by Wall Street's recent gains and firmer expectations
that the Fed could raise interest rates as soon as June,
reflecting optimism over the state of the world's largest
economy.
Exporters' shares were mixed as the yen trended away from
its recent strength but remained volatile ahead of a
highly-anticipated speech that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen will give later in the day.
Home appliances and electronics exporter Panasonic Corp
declined 0.4 percent while auto exporter Mazda Motor
Corp gained 0.6 percent and Sharp Corp jumped
4.3 percent.
Toshiba Corp shares soared 11 percent after JP
Morgan raised its rating of the embattled electronic firm's
stock to "overweight" from "underweight."
The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,349.93 and
ended the week about half a percent higher.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.5 percent to
12,180.00.
