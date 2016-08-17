US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as investors buy beaten down stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
TOKYO Aug 17 Japanese stocks bounced on Wednesday after sliding the previous day, though the recovery was contained by a backdrop of cautious trading after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials sent the yen to a seven-week high overnight.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 16,745.64.
The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,311.13 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.1 percent to 11,808.53. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
Karachi, May 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $17 million to $15,896 million in the week ending May 12, compared to $15,913 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 12 Held by the State $15,895.9 $15,921.5 mln -0.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,782.7 mln $4,979.0 mln -1.9 commercial