US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
TOKYO Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a near two-week low on Thursday, as a strong yen soured investor risk appetite and dragged stocks lower across the board.
The Nikkei fell 1.6 percent to 16,486.01, the lowest closing level since Aug. 5.
The broader Topix fell 1.6 percent to 1,290.79 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.6 percent to 11,614.45. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.