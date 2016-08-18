TOKYO Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a near two-week low on Thursday, as a strong yen soured investor risk appetite and dragged stocks lower across the board.

The Nikkei fell 1.6 percent to 16,486.01, the lowest closing level since Aug. 5.

The broader Topix fell 1.6 percent to 1,290.79 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.6 percent to 11,614.45. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)