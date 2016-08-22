US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
* Exporters gain ground as dollar stands high against yen
* Mining shares underperform hit by weak oil prices
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan's Nikkei edged up on Monday, but gains were limited as investors were cautiously focused on this week's meeting of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the U.S. Federal Reserve may provide insight on the rate outlook.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to 16,598.19.
The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,303.68 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent to 11,715.58.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
