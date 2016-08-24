TOKYO Aug 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday with a pause in the yen's rise lifting cyclical stocks, although caution before Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's appearance at a central bankers' meeting later in the week limited the gains.

The Nikkei closed 0.6 percent higher at 16,597.30.

The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,306.71 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.6 percent to 11,739.87.

Yellen will speak on Friday at an annual gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and the focus inevitably has shifted to the Fed chief's view on monetary policy. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)