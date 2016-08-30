GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test

TOKYO Aug 30 Japanese stocks ended marginally lower on Tuesday as the yen's extensive retreat stalled and as investors awaited U.S. job data later this week for more clues on a possible U.S. interest rate hike this year.
The Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 16,725.36 points, retreating from strong gains the previous day when it added 2.3 percent following hawkish-sounding comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
The markets' focus has now shifted to Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report and its impact on Fed policy, currencies and Wall Street shares.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,312.81 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 11,810.53. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)
