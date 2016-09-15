TOKYO, Sept 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a near three-week closing low on Thursday as uncertainty over the Bank Of Japan's policy review next week continued to take a toll on financial stocks.

Bucking the weakness, convenience store operator Lawson Inc jumped after Mitsubishi Corp said it is considering raising its stake in Lawson to make it a subsidiary.

The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 16,405.01, the lowest closing level since Aug. 26.

The broader Topix dropped 1 percent to 1,301.11, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to 11,670.87. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)