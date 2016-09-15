US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil prices jump
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.
TOKYO, Sept 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a near three-week closing low on Thursday as uncertainty over the Bank Of Japan's policy review next week continued to take a toll on financial stocks.
Bucking the weakness, convenience store operator Lawson Inc jumped after Mitsubishi Corp said it is considering raising its stake in Lawson to make it a subsidiary.
The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 16,405.01, the lowest closing level since Aug. 26.
The broader Topix dropped 1 percent to 1,301.11, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to 11,670.87. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage: