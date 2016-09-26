TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei fell on Monday, with a strong yen souring overall sentiment and Apple Inc's suppliers underperforming on worries about weak overseas iPhone sales, while some investors turned their focus to the U.S. presidential debate.

The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 16,544.56.

The broader Topix dropped 1.0 percent to 1,335.84 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to 11,976.89.

Apple suppliers TDK Corp tumbled 6.3 percent, Japan Display Inc dived 7.4 percent and Murata Manufacturing shed 3.3 percent after market research firm GfK said that new iPhone's European sales would be lower than iPhone 6's pace. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)