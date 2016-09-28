BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, pressured by the yen's recent strength as well as ex-dividend share price adjustments.
The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent, or 218.53 points, to end at 16,465.40. The ex-dividend price adjustment trimmed the Nikkei by about 115-120 points, according to market participants.
While the dollar firmed slightly against the yen on Wednesday, it was not far above a one-month low hit overnight.
Traders said financial sector sentiment was also hit by concerns over Deutsche Bank, with investors worried about the impact of a $14 billion fine.
The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 1,330.77 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.5 percent to 11,907.79.
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago