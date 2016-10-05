TOKYO Oct 5 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a 3-1/2-week closing high on Wednesday on a weaker yen, while
Hitachi Ltd jumped after a Nikkei report that it plans
to sell Hitachi Koki Co and a portion of Hitachi
Kokusai Electric for a total of more than 100 billion
yen ($971.44 million).
The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 16,819.24, the
highest closing level since Sept. 9.
The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,347.81 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.6 percent to
12,061.49.
The Jasdaq market, which lists start-up companies,
rose 0.1 percent to 114.08, the highest closing level since June
10.
($1 = 102.9400 yen)
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)