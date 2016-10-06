TOKYO Oct 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a fourth straight session on Thursday as a weaker yen
boosted investors' risk appetite, while Fujitsu Ltd surged on
news that Lenovo is taking over its computer business.
The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 16,899.10 points.
Fujitsu surged 5.7 percent after Reuters reported,
citing a source, that China's Lenovo Group Ltd was in
talks to bring Fujitsu's personal computer business under its
control.
The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,353.93 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent to
12,123.26.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)