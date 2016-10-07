BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
TOKYO Oct 7 Japanese stocks slipped on Friday amid investor caution before an impending U.S. jobs report that could impact near-term direction for risk asset markets.
The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 16,860.09, snapping four sessions of gains. The index still rose 2.5 percent on the week, helped by a sharp slide in the yen versus the dollar.
Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd, Japan's second largest retailer, fell 5 percent after it said on Thursday that it had entered a business and capital alliance with smaller peer H2O Retailing Corp. Shares of H20 Retailing rose 3 percent.
The broader Topix fell 0.25 percent to 1,350.61 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.23 percent to 12,095.49. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct