US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Wednesday as the yen rally paused, although investor caution ahead of an upcoming U.S.-China summit limited the gains.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to end at 18,861.27.
Banks and insurers, which seek higher yielding products, struggled after U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-week lows. Tokyo's banking sub-index declined 1 percent.
The broader Topix was effectively flat at 1,504.66 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added about 0.05 percent to 13,470.70. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)