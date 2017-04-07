TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the
U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 18,664.63 after
traversing positive and negative trade. In the morning, it
slipped to as low as 18,517.43, its weakest since Dec. 7.
The index had risen as much as 1 percent in early morning
trade, lifted by an initially weaker yen and overnight gains on
Wall Street.
But stocks made an about-turn as risk sentiment quickly
soured on news that the United States had launched cruise
missile strikes on an airbase in Syria, responding to a deadly
poison gas attack that Washington has blamed on Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's forces.
Traders said investors in the cash market were initially
spooked as investors rushed back to the safe-haven yen, followed
by a fall in U.S. futures and Nikkei futures.
But the overall impact from the U.S. strikes was
short-lived, with 31 of the Topix's 33 subsectors ending in
positive territory.
"U.S. futures rebounded afterwards, so investors seemed to
have downplayed the impact from the news and they expect that
Wall Street to open higher later in the day," said Yutaka Miura,
a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities, adding that
investors did not want to take large positions before the
weekend.
The Nikkei fell 1.3 percent over the week, posting its
fourth straight weekly drop.
The broader Topix was up 0.7 percent at 1,489.77 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.7 percent to
13,348.44.
