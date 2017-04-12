TOKYO, April 12 Japanese stocks fell to their lowest in more than four months on Wednesday as rising geopolitical tensions curbed risk appetite, with exporters badly hit as the safe-haven yen spiked to a five-month high.

The Nikkei 225 share average dropped 1.0 percent to 18,552.61, the lowest closing level since Dec. 7.

The Nikkei volatility index jumped to a five-month high.

North Korea on Tuesday warned of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of aggression, as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific - a force President Donald Trump described as an "armada".

Trump tweeted that North Korea was "looking for trouble" and the United States would "solve the problem" with or without China's help.

The broader Topix dropped 1 percent to 1,479.54. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1 percent to 13,271.23. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)