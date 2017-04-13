TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks slumped to fresh four-month lows on Thursday as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting exporters and financial stocks hard.

The Nikkei 225 share average ended 0.7 percent lower to 18,426.84, the weakest closing level since Dec. 6.

The broader Topix fell 0.8 percent to 1,468.31 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was down 0.8 percent to 13,164.58.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)