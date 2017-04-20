TOKYO, April 20 Japanese stocks ended nearly
flat for a second day on Thursday as investors became cautious
ahead of global risk events such as the first-round of French
presidential elections at the weekend and mounting tensions over
North Korea.
The Nikkei 225 share average ended 0.01 percent
lower at 18,430.49 while the broader Topix gained 0.09
percent to 1,472.81.
Mining stocks Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co underperformed, falling 1.3 percent and
1.7 percent, respectively, after oil fell to a two-week low on
Wednesday before recovering in Thursday's Asian trade. It was
hit by a surprising build in U.S. gasoline inventories and a
rise in U.S. crude output.
Gainers included chip makers after Semiconductor Equipment
Association of Japan said that producers of flat-panel-display
equipment posted 55.86 billion yen in orders in March and a
book-to-bill ratio of 1.40, up 36.5 percent from the previous
month.
Tokyo Electron Ltd rose 0.8 percent and Advantest
Corp jumped 4.5 percent
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.05 percent
to 13,180.06.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)