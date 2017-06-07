US STOCKS-Futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
TOKYO, June 7 Japanese stocks barely moved in thin trade on Wednesday as investors continued to shun riskier assets ahead of potentially market moving global events later this week.
The Nikkei was flat in choppy trade, ending at 19,984.62 points.
Investors awaited Britain's general election, a European Central Bank policy decision and former FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony all due on Thursday. China is also releasing a raft of data this week.
The broader Topix ended flat at 1,597.09. Turnover was 2.3 trillion yen, the lowest level in more than a week. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.