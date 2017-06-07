TOKYO, June 7 Japanese stocks barely moved in thin trade on Wednesday as investors continued to shun riskier assets ahead of potentially market moving global events later this week.

The Nikkei was flat in choppy trade, ending at 19,984.62 points.

Investors awaited Britain's general election, a European Central Bank policy decision and former FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony all due on Thursday. China is also releasing a raft of data this week.

The broader Topix ended flat at 1,597.09. Turnover was 2.3 trillion yen, the lowest level in more than a week. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)