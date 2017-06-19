* Turnover, volume at lowest since May 30
* Takata resumes trading, share price tumbles
* Futures-led trading lifts market - traders
* Domestic-demand sensitive stocks outperform
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week
highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the
yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived
after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake
in the property company.
The Nikkei gained 0.6 percent to 20,067.75, its
highest close since June 5.
The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,606.07, but
only 1.48 billion shares changed hands, the lowest volume since
May 30. Turnover was also the lowest since then.
"Investors are buying futures today... it's more like
today's trading is futures-led than trade-led by individual
stocks," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent to comfortably stay above 111
yen during most of the session, which lifted U.S. futures
, underpinning risk appetites in Asian trade.
Investors also believe Wall Street will fare better on
Monday than on Friday, when it was subdued, Mizuho's Miura
said.
The Nikkei remained above the psychologically important
20,000-line as the market digested the Bank of Japan's decision
to keep policy unchanged on Friday.
After the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike and the BOJ's
meeting, traders see no major catalysts this week but will stay
focused on coming U.S. economic indicators.
"We expect that the 20,000 level will become the Nikkei's
support level soon, and it will likely depend on whether the
long-term U.S. yields will rise or not," said Takuya Takahashi,
a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Monday's notable gainers included domestic-demand sensitive
stocks.
Construction companies Taisei Corp rose 2.4 percent
and Kajima Corp soared 2.5 percent.
Nomura Real Estate Holdings sank 14 percent after
it confirmed weekend media reports that Japan Post Holdings
would likely scrap the talks to buy a stake in Nomura
as the two companies had struggled to agree on terms. The
potential deal, first reported in mid-May, had pushed Nomura's
shares up by 20 percent.
Major exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 0.1 percent, Nissan Motor Co shedding 0.9
percent and Hitachi Ltd gaining 0.3 percent.
On Monday, the exchange's suspension of Takata Corp
, the troubled maker of air bag inflators, was lifted.
There was a glut of sell orders and a trade at the end of the
day left the stock at 404 yen, compared with 484 yen where it
last traded on Thursday.
Trading in Takata was suspended throughout Friday because
the company offered no official statement after sources said it
was preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)